SPP Polymers IPO Opens On Sept. 10 — Check Offer Size, Price Band And Other Key Details

SPP Polymers Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering on Sept. 10. The offering is a fixed-price issue worth Rs 24.49 crore. The NSE SME IPO comprises entirely of a fresh issue of 41.5 lakh equity shares.

The bidding process for the SPP Polymers IPO will close on Sept. 12. The IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on Sept. 13, with the company slated to list on the NSE SME platform by Sept. 17.

Here's a look at key details about the IPO ahead of the subscription.