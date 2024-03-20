SpaceX’s Shotwell Downplays Potential Starlink IPO

The closely held startup, which boasts a valuation of some $180 billion, eventually plans to use Starship to launch satellites for its Starlink space-based internet service. Shotwell said the company hopes to conduct the next Starship test flight in about six weeks, though that likely won’t have satellites on board. On March 14, SpaceX conducted its third and most successful test flight of Starship, though the vehicle was lost when returning to Earth.