SpaceX IPO In 2026: Elon Musk Seeks Record $800 Billion Valuation

SpaceX is preparing to sell insider shares in a transaction that would value Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite maker at a valuation higher than OpenAI’s record-setting $500 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The company’s latest tender offer could value SpaceX at as much as $800 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. SpaceX could pursue an initial public offering as soon as late next year, one person said.

The details, discussed by SpaceX’s board of directors on Thursday at its Starbase hub in Texas, could change based on interest from insider sellers and buyers or other factors, said some of the people.

Another person briefed on the matter said that the share price under discussion is higher than $400 apiece, which would value SpaceX at between $750 billion and $800 billion, though the details could change.

If confirmed, it would make SpaceX once again the world’s most valuable closely held company, vaulting past the previous record of $500 billion that ChatGPT owner OpenAI set in October.