Sona Machinery IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; How To Check Allotment Status?

On the last day of subscription for Sona Machinery IPO, the total subscription reached 273.50 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 129.72 times, non-institutional buyers 554.42 times, retail investors times 235.06 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The Sona Machinery IPO, which opened for subscription on March 5, 2024, concluded its subscription period on March 7, 2024.

The SME IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 51.81 crore and a fresh issue of 36.24 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 136 to Rs 143 per share with 1000 shares being the minimum lot size for the IPO application.

The allotment for Sona Machinery IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 11, 2024.