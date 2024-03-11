Sona Machinery IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; How To Check Allotment Status?
Sona Machinery IPO was subscribed 273.50 times on the last day of the IPO subscription which concluded on Thursday, March 7.
On the last day of subscription for Sona Machinery IPO, the total subscription reached 273.50 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 129.72 times, non-institutional buyers 554.42 times, retail investors times 235.06 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The Sona Machinery IPO, which opened for subscription on March 5, 2024, concluded its subscription period on March 7, 2024.
The SME IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 51.81 crore and a fresh issue of 36.24 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 136 to Rs 143 per share with 1000 shares being the minimum lot size for the IPO application.
The allotment for Sona Machinery IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 11, 2024.
Investors will be able to check Sona Machinery IPO allotment status on the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website.
How to check Sona Machinery IPO allotment status on the Maashitla Securities website?
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website here: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
Select "Sona Machinery Limited" from the drop-down list on the Check Application Status on the 7Public issues page.
Select and Enter your PAN number or Demat Account Number or Application Number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Sona Machinery IPO Listing Date
The shares of Sona Machinery Limited are set to list on NSE SME on Wednesday, March 13.
Sona Machinery IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, March 5
IPO Close Date: Thursday, March 7
Basis of Allotment: Monday, March 11
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, March 12
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, March 12
Listing Date: Wednesday, March 13
About Sona Machinery Limited
Sona Machinery Limited, established in 2019, specialises in making agricultural machinery for processing various grains like rice, pulses, wheat, spices, and Barnyard Millet. They offer a range of machines, including Grains Pre-Cleaners, Rotary Drum Cleaners, and Rice Whitening equipment. The company is based in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, operating from a facility with a total area of around 52,205 sq. ft.