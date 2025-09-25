Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO: What Does Grey Market Premium (GMP) Signal Ahead Of Listing?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions, which opened on Tuesday, September 23, will conclude its subscription process today, on September 25.

The IPO was booked 4 times on Wednesday, led by demand from retail investors who subscribed over 13 times. Overall, investors bid for 3,23,67,720 shares against the 80,93,092 on offer.

The unlisted shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.

As the Day 3 subscription gets underway, the GMP for Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited remains in focus on the final day of bidding.