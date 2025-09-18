Solarworld Energy IPO: Price Band Set At Rs 333-351 Per Share—Details Here

Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd., announced the price band for its initial public offering, which is set to open on Tuesday, Sept. 23. The company has set the IPO price band at Rs 333 to Rs 351 per equity share for the public issue. The IPO will conclude on Sept. 25. The date of allotment of shares to IPO investors will be Sept. 26.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issuance of shares aggregating up to Rs 440 crore as well as an offer for sale of Rs 50 crore. The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on Sept. 22, according to its public announcement.

Promoter Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers Pvt. Ltd., will offload its equity shares in the OFS, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with the market regulator.