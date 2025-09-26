Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP In Focus: What Does Grey Market Signal On September 26
The grey market premium trends for the Solarworld Energy IPO suggest an estimated listing gain of up to 15% when the shares list on the market next week.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions, which opened on Tuesday, September 23, concluded its subscription process on September 25.
The IPO was booked 65.01 times on Thursday. Overall, investors bid for 52,60,95,906 shares against the 80,93,092 shares on offer.
The unlisted shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.
As the allotment for Solarworld Energy Solutions gets finalised today, the GMP for the main board issue remains in focus.
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO was Rs 52 per share as of 8:00 a.m. on September 26. This means the unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 403 per share in the private market. Investors who bid for the issue can expect a potential gain of up to 14.81% when the shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions list on BSE and NSE next week.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO: All You Need To Know
The Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO is a book build issue of Rs 490 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.25 crore shares worth Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14 lakh shares amounting to Rs 50 crore.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 333 and Rs 351 per share.
The IPO was booked 1.23 times on Day 1 and 4 times on Day 2.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Solarworld Energy Solutions provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for setting up solar projects. It is also a manufacturer of solar modules with an annual capacity of 1.8 GW.
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Listing Date
Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 30.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.