Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP In Focus: What Does Grey Market Signal On September 26

The initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions, which opened on Tuesday, September 23, concluded its subscription process on September 25.

The IPO was booked 65.01 times on Thursday. Overall, investors bid for 52,60,95,906 shares against the 80,93,092 shares on offer.

The unlisted shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.

As the allotment for Solarworld Energy Solutions gets finalised today, the GMP for the main board issue remains in focus.