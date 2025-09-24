Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Premium Trends

The initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions, which opened on Tuesday, September 23, was fully subscribed on the first day.

The unlisted shares have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.

Amid the ongoing subscription, the GMP as well as the Day 2 subscription status of Solarworld Energy Solutions are in focus today. Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO.