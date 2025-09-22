Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP Gains Ahead Of September 23 Launch; Check Price Band And Key Details

Solarworld Energy Solutions is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on September 23 to raise almost Rs 500 crore from the primary market. The company provides services for installing solar systems.

Ahead of its launch, the grey market premium (GMP) for the issue has gained in the last few days.

Here's all you need to know about the grey market premium of Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO. Also check the price band, lot size and important days related to the mainboard issue.