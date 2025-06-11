SoftBank-Backed Meesho Said To Plan IPO Filing In Coming Weeks

Indian e-commerce platform Meesho plans to confidentially file for an initial public offering in Mumbai in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said.

The Bengaluru-based company, whose backers include SoftBank Group Corp., could seek to raise $700 million to $800 million in the IPO, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Details are still under discussion and the plan could change, the people said.