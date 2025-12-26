SME IPO Rush: GMP Hints At 80-100% Listing Day Gains For Shyam Dhani, E To E Transportation Subscribers

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Shyam Dhani Industries and E To E Transportation Infrastructure have witnessed strong investor interest. The IPOs of both small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are likely to make their market debut at a strong premium, as per the latest grey market trends.

The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO was open for subscription from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, while the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO opened for subscription on Dec. 26.

The latest grey market premium (GMP) trends for both the SME issues have generated significant optimism among the primary market investors, ahead of their listing.

However, it should be noted that GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.