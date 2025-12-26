SME IPO Rush: GMP Hints At 80-100% Listing Day Gains For Shyam Dhani, E To E Transportation Subscribers
IPOs of Shyam Dhani Industries and E To E Transportation Infrastructure were launched on Dec. 22 and Dec. 26, respectively.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Shyam Dhani Industries and E To E Transportation Infrastructure have witnessed strong investor interest. The IPOs of both small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are likely to make their market debut at a strong premium, as per the latest grey market trends.
The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO was open for subscription from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, while the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO opened for subscription on Dec. 26.
The latest grey market premium (GMP) trends for both the SME issues have generated significant optimism among the primary market investors, ahead of their listing.
However, it should be noted that GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for Shyam Dhani Industries stood at Rs 70 per share at 6:02 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 140 apiece, implying a premium of 100% over the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 70 per share.
Incorporated in 1995, Shyam Dhani Industries is a manufacturer and exporter of spices. The company also trades and distributes products like black salt, rock salt, rice and poha, among other grocery items.
The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 38.49 crore. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares. The price band for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO was fixed at Rs 65 to Rs 70 per share.
The NSE SME issue was overall subscribed 988.29 times. The listing date for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO has been tentatively fixed as Dec. 30. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform.
ALSO READ
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO Allotment: Latest GMP, Steps To Check Status And Other Key Details
E To E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP Today
As per InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the E To E Transportation Infrastructure IPO stood at Rs 145 per share at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26. Based on the upper price band of Rs 174 per share, the GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 319 at a premium of 83.33% per share.
E To E Transportation Infrastructure, incorporated in 2010, provides system integration and engineering solutions for the railway sector.
The subscription window for the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO is open till Dec. 30. The IPO witnessed a strong demand across investor categories on the first day of bidding on Friday, Dec. 26. The NSE SME issue was overall subscribed 7.42 times.
The Rs 84.22-crore IPO comprises entirely a fresh issuance of 48 lakh shares. The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 164 to Rs 174 per share.
Hem Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager for this issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.
The E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised by Dec. 31. The IPO listing on the NSE SME platform has been tentatively fixed for Jan. 2, 2026.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.