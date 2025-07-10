Smartworks Coworking IPO Opens Today — Check Day One Bids, GMP, Other Details

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd.'s initial public offering has opened for bidding on Thursday, July 10.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 387 and Rs 407 per share. The company will raise Rs 445 crore via a fresh issue of shares and will offer existing shares worth Rs 137.6 crore for sale, as per the red herring prospectus.

The company's market value at the upper end of the price band is Rs 4,644.8 crore.

Shares of Smartworks Coworking will debut on BSE and National Stock Exchange next week.

The company raised Rs 174 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 42.7 lakh shares at Rs 407 apiece to 13 anchor investors.

The company intends to utilise the proceeds in repaying all the debts, fund capital expenditure and for other general corporate purposes. Capex will get Rs 225.84 crore and Rs 114 crore will be used for loan repayments.