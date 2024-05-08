Slone Infosystems IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Check Allotment Steps Here

Slone Infosystems IPO saw a remarkable response with overall subscription of 667.81 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:

'Others' investor category subscribing 756.88 times

Retail investors subscribing 540.80 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The bidding period for the IPO closed on May 7. This SME IPO offered 14 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 79 per share, totalling Rs 11.06 crore. Investors needed to apply for a minimum of 1600 shares.

The allotment for the Slone Infosystems IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, May 8.