Slone Infosystems IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Check Allotment Steps Here
The allotment status for Slone Infosystems IPO will be finalised today.
Slone Infosystems IPO saw a remarkable response with overall subscription of 667.81 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:
'Others' investor category subscribing 756.88 times
Retail investors subscribing 540.80 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The bidding period for the IPO closed on May 7. This SME IPO offered 14 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 79 per share, totalling Rs 11.06 crore. Investors needed to apply for a minimum of 1600 shares.
The allotment for the Slone Infosystems IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, May 8.
Investors can check the Slone Infosystems IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited., the registrar for IPO.
How to check Slone Infosystems IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies?
Visit the Kfin Technologies website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Slone Infosystems Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Slone Infosystems IPO Listing Date
The shares of Slone Infosystems Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, May 10.
Slone Infosystems IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Friday, May 3
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, May 7
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, May 8
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, May 9
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, May 9
Listing Date: Friday, May 10
About Slone Infosystems Limited
Slone Infosystems Limited is an Indian IT hardware solutions company that started in December 2022. They sell and rent different types of IT equipment like laptops, desktops, servers, and workstations. They also provide services to companies, like managing cloud servers and fixing IT equipment. Their business is split into selling computers and peripherals, selling other IT products, IT service solutions, and rental services. The company is ISO certified in various areas like Occupational Health & Safety, Information Security, Environmental Management, and Quality Management Systems.