Siyaram Recycling IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status
Siyaram Recycling IPO was subscribed 385.19 times with the public issue subscribed 459.11 times in the retail category, 96.43 times in QIB, and 597.72 times in the NII category by December 18, 2023
Siyaram Recycling IPO, which started on December 14, has now concluded its subscription period on December 18. The IPO received significant interest from investors on the last day, with the total subscription reaching an impressive 385.19 times the total issue size. This means that the investors have shown a strong appetite for Siyaram Recycling shares. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 43 to Rs 46 per share, saw active participation from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and retail investors.
Siyaram Recycling IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Siyaram Recycling Limited is expected to be disclosed on Tuesday, December 19.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Siyaram Recycling IPO Listing Date
The shares of Siyaram Recycling Limited are slated to be listed on BSE SME, with the listing date confirmed for Thursday, December 21, 2023.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
How to check Siyaram Recycling IPO Allotment Status on Cameo Corporate Services Limited
Visit the Cameo Corporate Services Limited IPO website: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/
Select "Siyaram Recycling Limited" from the drop-down list on the IPO Allotment Status page.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter the respective number in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check Siyaram Recycling IPO allotment status on BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Siyaram Recycling Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Siyaram Recycling IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 14
IPO Close Date: December 18
Basis of Allotment: December 19
Initiation of Refunds: December 20
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 20
Listing Date: December 21
Siyaram Recycling IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 4,992,000 shares
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 4,992,000 shares
Price band: Rs 43 to Rs 46 per share
Lot size: 3000 shares
About Siyaram Recycling Limited
Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited started in 2007 and does things with brass in three places in Jamnagar, a big spot for brass stuff. They make brass ingots, rods, and plumbing parts. Unit I is for making brass stuff, Unit II makes sanitary parts, and Unit III deals with separating scrap.
In 2023, they made about 492.87 million in revenue. Most of it, about 67.06%, came from selling things in India, and the rest, 32.94%, from other countries. They sell in 18 places in India, mostly in Gujarat. They also export their stuff to China, Germany, Belgium, and Oman.
In the same year, Gujarat gave them 56.40% of their money, Madhya Pradesh gave 5.25%, Punjab gave 2.03%, and Rajasthan gave 1.41%.