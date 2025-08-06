Six SME IPOs Worth Over Rs 200 Crore To Close For Subscription Today; Check GMP, Allotment Status And More
The shares of these SME IPOs will list on the NSE and BSE SME in the coming week.
The initial public offerings (IPO) of six Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) are closing today, August 6.
The SME IPOs belong to companies engaged in logistics services and the manufacturing of cables and electrical equipment. The companies aim to collectively raise over Rs 200 crore through these public offers.
The shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE SME and NSE SME platforms next week.
Here's all you need to know about these six SME issues, including their final day subscription status, GMP, price band, allotment date, listing date and more.
Bhadora Industries IPO
Bhadora Industries manufactures industrial cables that are used for the transmission and distribution of electricity.
The Bhadora Industries IPO was subscribed 0.41 times on the third and final day of bidding at around 2:30 p.m. on August 6.
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Bhadora Industries IPO stood at Rs 0 on August 6. It indicates a flat listing price of Rs 103, the upper limit of the price band.
IPO size: Rs 55.62 crore (book-building issue)
Issue type: Fresh issue of 54 lakh shares
Price band: Rs 97 to Rs 103 per share
Allotment date: August 7
Where to check allotment status: NSE, MUFG Intime India
Listing exchange: NSE SME
Tentative listing date: August 11
Parth Electricals And Engineering IPO
Parth Electricals and Engineering produces electrical equipment such as Medium Voltage (MV) switchgear panels and Vacuum Circuit Breaker (VCB) panels.
The IPO of Parth Electricals was subscribed 11.48 times on the third and final day of bidding as of 2:34 p.m. on the last day.
According to InvestorGain, the Parth Electricals and Engineering IPO GMP was Rs 14 as of 1 p.m. on August 6. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 184 apiece at a premium of 8.24% on the upper limit of the price band.
IPO size: Rs 49.72 crore (book-building issue)
Issue type: Fresh issue of 29.25 lakh shares
Price band: Rs 160 to Rs 170 per share
Allotment date: August 7
Where to check allotment status: NSE, KFin Technologies
Listing exchange: NSE SME
Tentative listing date: August 11
Jyoti Global Plast IPO
Jyoti Global Plast manufactures plastic moulding solutions such as packaging containers, auto parts and components used in defence and aerospace industries.
The Jyoti Global Plast IPO was subscribed 7.32 times till 2:35 p.m. on the last day of bidding.
The GMP for the Jyoti Global Plast IPO stood at Rs 0 on August 6. The estimated listing price for the shares is Rs 66 apiece, indicating a flat listing.
IPO size: Rs 35.44 crore (book-building issue)
Issue type: Fresh issue of 43.20 lakh shares worth Rs 28.51 crore; offer-for-sale of 10.50 lakh shares worth Rs 6.93 crore
Price band: Rs 62 to Rs 66 per share
Allotment date: August 7
Where to check allotment status: NSE, MUFG Intime India
Listing exchange: NSE SME
Tentative listing date: August 11
Aaradhya Disposal IPO
Aaradhya Disposal manufactures paper products such as paper cup blanks and coated paper rolls.
The Aaradhya Disposal IPO was fully subscribed at around 12:30 p.m. on the third and final day of bidding. The SME issue was booked 1.3 times as of 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to InvestorGain, the Aaradhya Disposal IPO GMP was nil as of 10:36 a.m. on August 6. It indicates a flat listing for the offer.
IPO size: Rs 45.10 crore (book-building issue)
Issue type: Fresh issue of 38.88 lakh shares
Price band: Rs 110 to Rs 116 per share
Allotment date: August 7
Where to check allotment status: NSE, Bigshare Services
Listing exchange: NSE SME
Tentative listing date: August 11
BLT Logistics IPO
BLT Logistics provides logistics services to several industries. The company was established in 2011.
The BLT Logistics IPO was booked 359.51 times as of 2:39 p.m. on August 6.
The GMP for the BLT Logistics IPO stood at Rs 38 as of 1:29 p.m. on August 6, according to InvestorGain. The estimated listing price is Rs 113 per share at a premium of 50.67% over the upper limit of the price band.
IPO size: Rs 9.72 crore (book-building issue)
Issue type: Fresh issue of 12.96 lakh shares
Price band: Rs 71 to Rs 75 per share
Allotment date: August 7
Where to check allotment status: BSE, Skyline Financial Services
Listing exchange: BSE SME
Tentative listing date: August 11
Essex Marine IPO
Essex Marine is in the business of processing and exporting seafood products.
The Essex Marine IPO was subscribed 2.51 times on the third and final day of bidding around 2:44 p.m. on August 6.
According to InvestorGain, the Essex Marine IPO GMP was nil on August 6. The latest GMP indicates a flat listing of the IPO shares.
IPO size: Rs 23.01 crore (fixed price issue)
Issue type: Fresh issue of 42.62 lakh shares
Issue price: Rs 54 per share
Allotment date: August 7
Where to check allotment status: BSE, Skyline Financial Services
Listing exchange: BSE SME
Tentative listing date: August 11
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. The GMP data is added from market tracking site, InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.