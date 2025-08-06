Six SME IPOs Worth Over Rs 200 Crore To Close For Subscription Today; Check GMP, Allotment Status And More

The initial public offerings (IPO) of six Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) are closing today, August 6.

The SME IPOs belong to companies engaged in logistics services and the manufacturing of cables and electrical equipment. The companies aim to collectively raise over Rs 200 crore through these public offers.

The shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE SME and NSE SME platforms next week.

Here's all you need to know about these six SME issues, including their final day subscription status, GMP, price band, allotment date, listing date and more.