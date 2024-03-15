Signoria Creation IPO Allotment: How To Check Status Online?

On the last day of subscription, Signoria Creation IPO saw a tremendous response with overall subscription reaching 666.32 times. Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 107.56 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 1,290.56 times, and retail investors subscribed 649.88 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The 9.28-crore SME IPO began on March 12 and closed for subscription on March 14 was a fresh issue of 14.28 lakh shares with a price band set between Rs 61 to Rs 65 per share.

The allotment for Signoria Creation IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 15.