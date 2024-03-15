Signoria Creation IPO Allotment: How To Check Status Online?
Allotment of Signoria Creation shares is anticipated to be finalised on March 15, 2024.
On the last day of subscription, Signoria Creation IPO saw a tremendous response with overall subscription reaching 666.32 times. Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 107.56 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 1,290.56 times, and retail investors subscribed 649.88 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The 9.28-crore SME IPO began on March 12 and closed for subscription on March 14 was a fresh issue of 14.28 lakh shares with a price band set between Rs 61 to Rs 65 per share.
Investors can check the Signoria Creation IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Follow these steps to check Signoria Creation IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Signoria Creation Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
The Signoria Creation Limitec company will list on NSE SME on Tuesday, March 19.
Signoria Creation IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, March 12
IPO Close Date: Thursday, March 14
Basis of Allotment: Friday, March 15
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, March 18
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, March 18
Listing Date: Tuesday, March 19
About Signoria Creation Limited
Signoria Creation Limited, founded in 2019, specialises in manufacturing and selling women's clothing like kurtis, pants, tops, and gowns. With two manufacturing units in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the company acquired additional land for expansion in 2022. It currently employs 153 staff, including permanent and contract workers across various departments.