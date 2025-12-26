Shyam Dhani Industries IPO Allotment: Latest GMP, Steps To Check Status And Other Key Details
The Rs 38.49-crore IPO of Shyam Dhani Industries was overall subscribed more than 988 times.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd. received an overwhelming response from investors during the three-day subscription period from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24. The NSE SME issue was overall subscribed 988.29 times, with bids for 3,61,51,72,000 shares against 36,58,000 shares on offer.
In the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment, the IPO was booked 1,612.65 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was booked 1,137.92 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed the issue 256.24 times.
After the robust subscription, the company is scheduled to finalise the IPO share allotment status on Friday, Dec. 26.
The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 38.49 crore. The IPO comprised only a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares. The price band for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO was fixed at Rs 65-70 per share.
Successful applicants will receive shares of Shyam Dhani Industries in their demat accounts on Dec. 29, while refunds to others will also be initiated the same day.
The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Dec. 30. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform.
Holani Consultants Pvt Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. is the issue registrar.
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On NSE
Open the NSE IPO allotment page here.
Select ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.
Choose "SHYAMDHANI" from the list of company symbols.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click Submit to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Shyam Dhani Industries IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services:
Open the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website, here.
Select any of the server links from the three options.
From the dropdown list, select Shyam Dhani Industries.
Select any one of these: PAN, Application Number, or beneficiary ID.
Enter the required details.
Click on 'Submit' to check the allotment status.
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO GMP Today
As per data from InvestorGain, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO stood at Rs 70 as of 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 140 per share based on the upper limit of the issue price. Shares of the company are expected to be listed at a premium of 100% over the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.