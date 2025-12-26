Shyam Dhani Industries IPO Allotment: Latest GMP, Steps To Check Status And Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd. received an overwhelming response from investors during the three-day subscription period from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24. The NSE SME issue was overall subscribed 988.29 times, with bids for 3,61,51,72,000 shares against 36,58,000 shares on offer.

In the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment, the IPO was booked 1,612.65 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was booked 1,137.92 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed the issue 256.24 times.

After the robust subscription, the company is scheduled to finalise the IPO share allotment status on Friday, Dec. 26.

The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 38.49 crore. The IPO comprised only a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares. The price band for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO was fixed at Rs 65-70 per share.

Successful applicants will receive shares of Shyam Dhani Industries in their demat accounts on Dec. 29, while refunds to others will also be initiated the same day.

The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Dec. 30. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform.

Holani Consultants Pvt Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. is the issue registrar.