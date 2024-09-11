Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO Subscribed Over 65 Times So Far On Day Three

The initial public offering of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd. has been subscribed over 65 times on the third and final day of subscription so far. The IPO was subscribed 12.47 times on Tuesday, and 2.99 times on the first day of bidding on Monday, led by demand from retail investors.

The three-day offer entails a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 16.56 crore. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1200 shares, with the price band set between Rs 113 and Rs 119 per share. The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 1,42,800 for 1200 shares, while high-net-worth individuals must apply for a minimum of 2400 shares, totalling Rs 2,85,600.

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy have raised Rs 4.68 crore from anchor investors. The IPO is being managed by Hem Securities Ltd. as the book-running lead manager, with Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. serving as the registrar. The market maker for the issue is Hem Finlease.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 12 with the tentative listing on the NSE SME platform scheduled for September 16.