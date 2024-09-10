Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO Subscribed Over 5 Times So Far On Day Two

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd.'s initial public offering entered its second day of bidding after the issue was subscribed nearly three times on the first day. The three-day offer entails a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 16.56 crore.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 1200 shares, with the price band set between Rs 113 and Rs 119 per share. The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 1,42,800 for 1200 shares, while high-net-worth individuals must apply for a minimum of 2400 shares, totalling Rs 2,85,600.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 12 with the tentative listing on the NSE SME platform scheduled for September 16.

The IPO is being managed by Hem Securities Ltd. as the book-running lead manager, with Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. serving as the registrar. The market maker for the issue is Hem Finlease.

Ahead of the public offering, Shubhshree Biofuels Energy raised Rs 4.68 crore from anchor investors. The anchor bid date was September 6, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.