Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status And Other Details

The initial public offering of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd. received a good response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Wednesday, was subscribed 132.89 times, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

The Rs 16.56 crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 11,91,10,800 shares against 8,96,300 shares for offer, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 245.74 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers subscribed 31.32 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 135.65 times subscription.

The SME IPO was subscribed 12.47 times on day two of the subscription on Tuesday. It was subscribed 2.99 times on September 9, the first day of subscription.

The three-day offer entailed a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 16.56 crore. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares, with the price band set between Rs 113 and Rs 119 per share.

The minimum investment for retail investors was Rs 1,42,800 for 1200 shares, while high-net-worth individuals were required to apply for a minimum of 2,400 shares, totalling Rs 2,85,600.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 12 with the tentative listing on the NSE SME platform scheduled for September 16.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.