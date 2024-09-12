Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status And Other Details
Investors who bid for the SME issue can check the allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. Read for more details
The initial public offering of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd. received a good response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Wednesday, was subscribed 132.89 times, led by demand from non-institutional investors.
The Rs 16.56 crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 11,91,10,800 shares against 8,96,300 shares for offer, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 245.74 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers subscribed 31.32 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 135.65 times subscription.
The SME IPO was subscribed 12.47 times on day two of the subscription on Tuesday. It was subscribed 2.99 times on September 9, the first day of subscription.
The three-day offer entailed a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 16.56 crore. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares, with the price band set between Rs 113 and Rs 119 per share.
The minimum investment for retail investors was Rs 1,42,800 for 1200 shares, while high-net-worth individuals were required to apply for a minimum of 2,400 shares, totalling Rs 2,85,600.
The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 12 with the tentative listing on the NSE SME platform scheduled for September 16.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.
How To Check Shubhshree Biofuels IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Limited' from the list of companies.
In the 'Selection Type' dropdown, choose either Application Number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your Application Number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Monday, September 9
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 11
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, September 12
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, September 13
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, September 13
Listing Date: Monday, September 16
About Shubhshree Biofuels Energy
Founded in 2013, Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd. specialises in supplying biomass fuels such as pellets and briquettes. These products cater to various industries including recycled material processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and metal.
The company operates three briquetting and pelleting machines with a combined capacity of 132 tonnes per day. In the period from October 2023 to February 2024, Shubhshree Biofuels produced 12,090 tonnes of biomass fuels, contributing approximately 23.8% of its total sales volume of 50,600 tonnes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.