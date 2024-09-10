Shriram Finance's Top Executive Says Plans Afoot To List Both Insurance Arms In Two Years

Shriram Finance Ltd. plans to list its general and life insurance subsidiaries in the next two years, according to Executive Vice Chairman Umesh Revankar.

"Both general and life insurance arms, we will be looking to list in one or two years from now. But we first need to reach the scale," Revankar told NDTV Profit, on the sidelines of an event announcing Rahul Dravid as the company's brand ambassador.

He said that Shriram General Insurance will list first and then Shriram Life Insurance. "Both are doing very well and we have not added any capital to both of these companies."