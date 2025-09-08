Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Opens Soon: Latest GMP Signals Nearly 15% Listing Gain, Check Details

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week to raise over Rs 400 crore from the primary market. The company manufactures and designs mangalsutras for jewellery retailers.

Ahead of the launch of the mainboard issue, the grey market premium (GMP) for Shringar House of Mangalsutra indicated a potential listing gain of nearly 15% per share.

Investors looking forward to participating in the IPO subscription should check the following details before submitting their bids.