Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO GMP Gains After Getting Fully Subscribed; Check Key Details

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday to raise over Rs 400 crore from the primary market, was fully subscribed on Day 1. The public issue was booked 2.01 times, led by demand from retail and non-institutional investors.

The grey market premium (GMP) for Shringar House of Mangalsutra, which manufactures and designs mangalsutras for jewellery retailers, has been trending for the last couple of days.

As bidding for the public issue continues on Thursday, here's all you need to know about the IPO of Shringar House of Mangalsutra.