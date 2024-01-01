Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status

As the subscription period for Balaji Valve Components IPO came to a close on December 29, on the final day, the IPO garnered overwhelming support, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribing nearly 70 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribing about 800 times, and retail investors showing strong participation with a subscription of around 170 times. The total subscription on the last day stood at an impressive 276.44 times. The IPO, which had a price band of Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share, witnessed a total fresh issue of 21.6 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 21.60 crores.

The allotment for the Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 1, 2024.

