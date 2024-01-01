Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment for the Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 1, 2024.
As the subscription period for Balaji Valve Components IPO came to a close on December 29, on the final day, the IPO garnered overwhelming support, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribing nearly 70 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribing about 800 times, and retail investors showing strong participation with a subscription of around 170 times. The total subscription on the last day stood at an impressive 276.44 times. The IPO, which had a price band of Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share, witnessed a total fresh issue of 21.6 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 21.60 crores.
The allotment for the Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 1, 2024.
Investors can check Balaji Valve Components IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. and on the BSE platform.
How to check Balaji Valve Components IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Choose "Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited" from the list.
Select the appropriate option in the 'Selection Type' dropdown (Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID).
Enter the required information (Application number, PAN, or Beneficiary Id).
Complete the captcha for verification.
Click "Search" to check the allotment status.
How to check Balaji Valve Components IPO allotment status on BSE
Visit the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Choose the issue type as 'Equity.'
Select "Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the captcha for verification.
Click "Search" to view the allotment status.
Balaji Valve Components IPO Listing Date
Balaji Valve Components IPO will be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Balaji Valve Components IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 27, 2023
IPO Close Date: December 29, 2023
Basis of Allotment: January 1, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: January 2, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: January 2, 2024
Listing Date: January 3, 2024
Balaji Valve Components IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 2,160,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 21.60 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share
Lot size: 1200 Shares
About Balaji Valve Components Limited
Established in November 2011, Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd. is a Pune-based company specializing in the production of valve components for various types of valves, including ball valves and butterfly valves. With two advanced manufacturing facilities in Bhosari and Chakan MIDC, the company excels in forging, heat treatment, and machining processes.
Providing a comprehensive range of products, Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd. caters to a diverse customer base across India and has successfully expanded its reach to international markets such as Dubai, Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, Italy, South Africa, the US, the UK, Qatar, and Pennsylvania.
As of June 30, 2023, the company employs 168 dedicated staff, supplemented by contract labor when needed, ensuring efficient production to meet market demands.