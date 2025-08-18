Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Opens Tomorrow: Latest GMP Hints At 10% Listing Gains

The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 410.71 crore. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares.

The price band for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO has been set at Rs 240 to Rs 252 per share.

The lot size for retail investors is 58 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 13,920. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the lot size is 14 lots (812 shares), amounting to Rs 2,04,624. For big non-institutional investors (bNII), the lot size is 69 lots (4,002 shares), translating to an investment of Rs 10,08,504.

The subscription period for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO will end on Aug. 21. The IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 22. The company is scheduled to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the demat accounts on Aug. 25.

The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Aug. 26. Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd. will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.