Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Live Updates: Check Subscription Status On Day 3, GMP

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd.'s initial public offering entered its third and final day on Thursday. The IPO has seen notable demand from non-institutional and retail investors.

The offer was subscribed 6.6 times on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.

The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 410.71 crore. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares. The lot size for retail investors is 58 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 13,920.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.

The company operates in the shipping and logistics sector, specialising in dry-bulk cargo.