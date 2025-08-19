Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Check Day One Subscription, GMP, Other Details

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd. opened for subscription on Aug. 19. The IPO was subscribed 0.53% as of 11:54 a.m. The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 410.71 crore. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares.

The lot size for retail investors is 58 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 13,920. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the lot size is 14 lots (812 shares), amounting to Rs 2,04,624. For big non-institutional investors (bNII), the lot size is 69 lots (4,002 shares), translating to an investment of Rs 10,08,504

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.

The company operates in the shipping and logistics sector, specialising in dry-bulk cargo. Ahead of the bidding window opening on Tuesday, here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other important details about the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO.