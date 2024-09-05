Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO Subscribed 4.46 Times So Far On Day 1

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 2.16 times as of 12:12 p.m. after it opened for subscription on Thursday. The IPO for the company will remain open till Sept. 9 and consists of a fresh issue of up to 1,47,50,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 56,90,000 equity shares.

A price band of Rs 78 to Rs 83 per share was set for the three-day issue. The market value at the upper end of the price band is Rs 169.65 crore.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 180 shares and in multiples of 180 shares thereafter, according to a statement released by the company. The company raised Rs 50.9 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its public offering, by allotting 61 lakh shares at Rs 83 apiece to six investors.

Investors can expect the allotment of shares to be finalised on Sept. 10, with the listing on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange scheduled for Sept. 12.