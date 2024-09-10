Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO Allotment Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Status

The initial public offering of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Ltd. received a strong response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Monday, was subscribed 124.74 times, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

The nearly Rs 170-crore IPO received bids for 1,78,48,51,020 shares against 1,43,08,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 210.12 times while the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 150.87 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) garnered 73.22 times bidding.

The IPO was subscribed 18.16 times on day two of the subscription on Friday. It was subscribed 6.36 times on Thursday, the first day of subscription.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to 1.48 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 56.9 lakh equity shares.

The allotment for Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, September 10. The listing on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange is scheduled for September 12.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE and Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.