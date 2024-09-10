Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO Allotment Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Status
The listing of Shree Tirupati Balajee's IPO on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange is scheduled for September 12.
The initial public offering of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Ltd. received a strong response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Monday, was subscribed 124.74 times, led by demand from non-institutional investors.
The nearly Rs 170-crore IPO received bids for 1,78,48,51,020 shares against 1,43,08,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 210.12 times while the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 150.87 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) garnered 73.22 times bidding.
The IPO was subscribed 18.16 times on day two of the subscription on Friday. It was subscribed 6.36 times on Thursday, the first day of subscription.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to 1.48 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 56.9 lakh equity shares.
The allotment for Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, September 10. The listing on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange is scheduled for September 12.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE and Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
How To Check Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime
Visit the Link Intime India website.
Select the company name 'Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company' from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the four options: PAN, Application number, DP/Client ID, Account number/IFSC.
Provide the relevant details of the selected option.
Click on the "Search" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Tirupati Balajee IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose 'Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited' from the 'Issue Name' dropdown menu.
Enter your Application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO Timeline
Issue opened: Sept. 5.
Issue closed: Sept. 9.
Issue price: Rs 78–83 per share.
Total issue size: Rs 169.7 crore.
Fresh issue: Rs 122.4 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 47.2 crore.
Bid lot: 180 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt, investment in subsidiaries, supporting capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Business
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs), such as large flexible bags and other industrial packaging products, including woven sacks, woven fabric, and narrow fabric, tapes in the Indian domestic market and overseas markets.
The company offers customised products and caters to the bulk packaging solutions of its clients from diverse industries like chemicals, agrochemicals, food mining, waste disposal industry, agriculture industry, lubricants and edible oil by supplying FIBC products for transportation purposes and their packaging requirements.
(With PTI inputs)