How To Check Shree Refrigerations IPO Allotment Status — Find Latest GMP, IPO Listing Date And More

The share allotment status for the Shree Refrigerations IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, July 30. The initial public offering (IPO) of Shree Refrigerations Ltd. closed on July 29, 2025, with an overwhelming demand. The BSE SME issue was booked 187.55 times on the last day of bidding.

The demand for the SME issue was led by retail and non-institutional investors, subscribing over 195 times. Qualified Institutional investors subscribed the issue 167.32 times.

The IPO investors can check the share allotment status on the websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India).