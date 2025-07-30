How To Check Shree Refrigerations IPO Allotment Status — Find Latest GMP, IPO Listing Date And More
The unlisted shares of Shree Refrigerations Ltd. were trading at Rs 210 per share on the grey market, indicating a possible listing gain of over 65%.
The share allotment status for the Shree Refrigerations IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, July 30. The initial public offering (IPO) of Shree Refrigerations Ltd. closed on July 29, 2025, with an overwhelming demand. The BSE SME issue was booked 187.55 times on the last day of bidding.
The demand for the SME issue was led by retail and non-institutional investors, subscribing over 195 times. Qualified Institutional investors subscribed the issue 167.32 times.
The IPO investors can check the share allotment status on the websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India).
How To Check Shree Refrigerations IPO Allotment On MUFG Intime India
Go to the IPO allotment page on MUFG Intime India’s official website here.
From the dropdown menu under Company Name, select ‘Shree Refrigerations Ltd’.
Choose your preferred option to search: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the required details as per your selection.
Click on ‘Search’ to check your allotment status.
Steps to check Shree Refrigerations IPO allotment status via BSE
Visit the official BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
Choose ‘Shree Refrigerations Ltd.’ from the dropdown list.
Enter your Application Number or PAN.
Fill in the captcha code as displayed.
Click on ‘Search’ to check your allotment status.
Once the Shree Refrigerations IPO allotment is finalised, refunds will be processed on July 31. The company will also initiate the transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on the same day.
Shares of Shree Refrigerations Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on August 1.
Shree Refrigerations IPO GMP
The grey market premium (GMP) for Shree Refrigerations IPO stood at Rs 85, at 7:00 a.m. on July 30. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 210 per share, reflecting a premium of 68% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation.
Shree Refrigerations IPO Key Details
Shree Refrigerations IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 117.33 crore. The SME issue was a combination of a fresh issue of 75.61 lakh shares, worth Rs 94.51 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 18.25 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 22.81 crore.
The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 119 to Rs 125 per share.
Use of Proceeds
Shree Refrigerations plans to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
About Shree Refrigerations
Shree Refrigerations Ltd., established in 2006, manufactures HVAC systems such as chillers, condensing units and spray dampening systems. It serves sectors such as automobiles, marine, print media, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Its Karad-based facility in Maharashtra is equipped for production, testing, and quality control.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.