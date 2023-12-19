Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status
Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO was subscribed 8.52 times with the public issue subscribed 9.30 times in the retail category, 6.82 times in the Other category by December 18, 2023.
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period on December 18. The IPO, which opened on December 14, witnessed a noteworthy response from investors during its last day of subscription. Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited offered 37.84 lakh fresh shares at a fixed price of Rs 65 per share, totalling Rs 24.60 crores. Notably, retail investors were required to invest a minimum of Rs 130,000, with a lot size of 2000 shares. The High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) had a minimum lot size investment of 2 lots, equivalent to 4,000 shares and Rs 260,000.
Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, December 19
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
How to check Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Choose "Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, opt for Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, such as application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' for verification.
Click the "Search" button to check the allotment status.
Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO Listing Date
The shares of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited are expected to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, December 21.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, December 14
IPO Close Date: Monday, December 18
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, December 19
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, December 20
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, December 20
Listing Date: Thursday, December 21
Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: Rs 24.60 Crores
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: 3,784,000 shares
Price: Rs 65 per share
Lot Size: 2000 Shares
About Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited started in 2006 and helps people working in big companies in India get around. They have over 1475 vehicles, including different types of cars and buses. Instead of owning all their vehicles, they mostly rent them. They work in many cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and others. Some of their clients are big companies like JP Morgan and Accenture.
They offer various services like helping with travel plans, managing schedules, handling logistics for company events, and taking care of vehicle fleets. Shree OSFM made a good amount of money, Rs. 8,261.01 lacs, in 2023.