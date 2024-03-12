Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Shree Karni Fabcom IPO, the total subscription reached 296.43 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 112.94 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 461.58 times, and retail investors portion 330.45 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The SME IPO which had a total value of Rs 42.49 crore, closed for subscription on March 11. The IPO consisted of 18.72 lakh new shares. Investors could apply for shares at a price ranging from Rs 220 to Rs 227 per share. The minimum lot size for an application was 600 shares

The allotment for Shree Karni Fabcom IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, March 12.