Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
Shree Karni Fabcom IPO was subscribed 296.43 times on the final day of subscription, March 11.
On the last day of subscription for Shree Karni Fabcom IPO, the total subscription reached 296.43 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 112.94 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 461.58 times, and retail investors portion 330.45 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The SME IPO which had a total value of Rs 42.49 crore, closed for subscription on March 11. The IPO consisted of 18.72 lakh new shares. Investors could apply for shares at a price ranging from Rs 220 to Rs 227 per share. The minimum lot size for an application was 600 shares
The allotment for Shree Karni Fabcom IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, March 12.
Investors can check Shree Karni Fabcom IPO allotment status on the website of Mas Services Limited, the registrar for the IPO.
How to check Shree Karni Fabcom IPO on Mas Services Limited
Visit the website of Mas Services here:
Click on the 'IPO Allotment Status' option displayed on the left-hand side of the page, below the 'Go Green Intiative'.
IPO name will be displayed on the screen (name will populated once share allocation is finalised)
Choose one of the following options: Search on Dp_id/Client id or search on PAN No
Enter the required details.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Shree Karni Fabcom IPO Listing Date
The shares of Shree Karni Fabcom Limited are set to be list on NSE SME on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Shree Karni Fabcom IPO Timeline (Tentative)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, March 6
IPO Close Date: Monday, March 11
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, March 12
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, March 13
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, March 13
Listing Date: Thursday, March 14
About Shree Karni Fabcom Limited
Shree Karni Fabcom Limited started in March 2018, making custom fabrics for industries like luggage, medical support, chairs, shoes, and apparel. They focus on woven, knitted, and coated fabrics, mainly using 100% polyester. They have advanced machines, producing 70k meters/day for weaving, 90k kilos/month for knitting, and more.