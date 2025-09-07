New IPO: Shivalaya Construction Plans To Raise Rs 450 Crore Through Fresh Issue

Shivalaya Construction Ltd. has filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering. The IPO includes a mix of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2.49 crore shares by promoter and promoter group selling shares.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd. Details regarding IPO price band, bidding period, minimum investment, etc., will be disclosed after SEBI approval.

Shripal Aggarwal, Pradeep Nandal and Sumitra Nandal are the promoters offloading shares in the offer for sale. SP Aggarwal and Sons, Pardeep Nandal are the shareholders selling stakes.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., and JM Financial Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. will be the registrar of the issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards funding of pre-payment or re-payment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; and general corporate purposes.