Shiv Texchem IPO Listing On Oct. 15: GMP Indicates Strong Debut At Over 44% Premium

Shares of Shiv Texchem Ltd. are scheduled to make their market debut on Oct. 15. Ahead of the listing, the SME issue has been generating a lot of buzz in the grey market. It is anticipated that successful bidders are likely to make listing gains of more than 44%, as per grey market premium (GMP) trends.

Ahead of the Shiv Texchem IPO listing, its latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at Rs 74, as per the InvestorGain, compared to the upper price band of Rs 166 apiece. Shares of Shiv Texchem are likely to list at Rs 240 apiece on the BSE SME platform, at a premium of 44.57% against the issue price, according to GMP trends.

Note: Investors must note that the GMP of a stock is highly speculative and may not be a true indicator of the listing price of IPO shares.