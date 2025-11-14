PhysicsWallah And Emmvee Photovoltaic Shares To List At Discount? Check Grey Market Price

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of PhysicsWallah Ltd. and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. concluded their subscriptions on Thursday, November 13. Both IPOs, which had seen muted investor response going into the third and final day of subscription, saw comparatively reasonable interest on Thursday.

The IPO of PhysicsWallah was fully subscribed, with an overall subscription of 1.81 times, whereas the mainboard offer of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power was subscribed 0.97 times.

According to BSE data, investors bid for 75,044,538 shares against the 77,427,183 on offer for the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO. On the other hand, investors bid for 336,227,044 shares against the 186,204,143 shares on offer for the PhysicsWallah IPO.

Amid the lacklustre interest, the grey market premium for the mainboard offerings of the PhysicsWallah IPO and the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO continued to show a declining trend, indicating high chances of a muted listing, if not a discounted listing, when the shares debut on the market next week