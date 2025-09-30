Shares Of Jaro Institute To List Today; Check Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut
Unlisted shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research were trading at a premium in the private market ahead of listing today.
Shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research will be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 30. The allotment of shares was completed on September 26, while the subscription window was open from September 23 to September 25.
The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 22.06 times. It received bids for 8,21,31,312 shares against 37,23,404 offered.
Ahead of its listing on Tuesday, the unlisted shares of the company have been in the spotlight after the latest grey market premium (GMP) suggested a positive listing for the Mumbai-based higher education and upskilling platform. Here's all the latest news surrounding the listing of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research IPO.
Jaro Institute IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research IPO was Rs 43 as of 8:30 a.m. on September 30. This indicates a listing price of Rs 933 per share at a premium of 4.83% on the upper limit of the price band.
This means the unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 933 in the private market ahead of listing on Tuesday. Investors can expect a potential gain of up to 5% when shares debut on the BSE and NSE today.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research IPO: Key Details
The Jaro Institute IPO is a book build issue of Rs 450 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 19 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 170 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 31 lakh shares, worth Rs 280 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 846 and Rs 890 per share.
The mainboard issue was fully subscribed on Day 2, following a muted response on Day 1, which saw the IPO getting subscribed 0.87 times on Tuesday.
The lot size for an application was 16. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor asw Rs 14,240.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.
Use Of Proceeds
Of the fresh issue proceeds, the company will deploy Rs 81 crore for marketing, brand building and advertising activities, and Rs 45 crore for prepayment or scheduled re-payment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company.
About Jaro Institute
Jaro Institute is an edtech company that offers higher education solutions. It was founded in 2009.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.