Shares Of Jaro Institute To List Today; Check Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut

Shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research will be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 30. The allotment of shares was completed on September 26, while the subscription window was open from September 23 to September 25.

The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 22.06 times. It received bids for 8,21,31,312 shares against 37,23,404 offered.

Ahead of its listing on Tuesday, the unlisted shares of the company have been in the spotlight after the latest grey market premium (GMP) suggested a positive listing for the Mumbai-based higher education and upskilling platform. Here's all the latest news surrounding the listing of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research IPO.