Shares Of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality In Focus; GMP Indicates Flat-To-Discounted Dalal Street Debut?

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. is set to make its market debut today, Tuesday, December 30, following the successful subscription of its Rs 250.8-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The mainboard issue, which was open from December 22 to December 24, was overall subscribed 5.21 times. The IPO received bids for 6,89,69,088 shares against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer.

The company finalised the share allotment status for its IPO on December 26. Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 30.

Ahead of the listing of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality shares, here is a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP).