Shares Of Atlanta Electricals To Debut Today; Check Latest GMP Ahead Of Listing

Shares of Atlanta Electricals will be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 29. The allotment of shares was made on September 25, while the subscription window was open from September 22 to September 24.

The issue was oversubscribed 70.63 times. It received bids for 46,17,87,742 shares against 65,38,439 offered.

Ahead of its listing on Monday, the unlisted shares of the company are in the news today after the latest grey market premium suggested a positive listing for the Gujarat-based transformer company. Here's all the latest news surrounding the listing of Atlanta Electricals IPO.