Share Samadhan IPO Subscribed Over 6 Times So Far On Day Three

The initial public offering of Share Samadhan Ltd. has been subscribed 6.05 times on the third and final day of subscription so far. The IPO was subscribed 3.55 times on Tuesday, and 1.18 times on the first day of bidding on Monday, led by demand from retail investors.

The IPO, which is a fresh issue of 32.51 lakh shares, aims to raise Rs 24.06 crores. The price band is set between Rs 70 and Rs 74 per share.

Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of 1,600 shares, which translates to an investment of Rs 1,18,400. High-net-worth individuals need to apply for a minimum of 3,200 shares, amounting to Rs 2,36,800.

Ahead of the public offering, Share Samadhan Limited successfully raised Rs 6.83 crore from anchor investors, as per Chittorgarh.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 12. The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date scheduled for September 16.

The issue is managed by Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. as the book-running lead manager, with Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. as the registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers is as the market maker for the IPO.