Share Samadhan IPO Share Allotment Today — Where And How To Check Status

The initial public offering of Share Samadhan Ltd. was subscribed 14.59 times on the third and final day of subscription. The SME IPO was subscribed 3.55 times on Tuesday, and 1.18 times on the first day of bidding on Monday, led by demand from retail investors.

The SME IPO, a fresh issue of 32.51 lakh shares, aimed to raise Rs 24.06 crores. The price band was fixed between Rs 70 and Rs 74 per share.

Retail investors were required to apply for a minimum of 1,600 shares, which translated to an investment of Rs 1,18,400. High-net-worth individuals needed to apply for a minimum of 3,200 shares, amounting to Rs 2,36,800.

Ahead of the public offering, Share Samadhan Limited successfully raised Rs 6.83 crore from anchor investors, as per Chittorgarh.

Here is Share Samadhan IPO subscription breakdown:

Qualified institutional buyers: 2.66 times.

Non-institutional investors: 22.44 times.

Retail investors: 18.04 times.

The allotment for Share Samadhan IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 12.