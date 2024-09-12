Share Samadhan IPO Share Allotment Today — Where And How To Check Status
Investors can check the Share Samadhan IPO allotment status on official website of the registrar for the IPO, Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. and BSE website.
The initial public offering of Share Samadhan Ltd. was subscribed 14.59 times on the third and final day of subscription. The SME IPO was subscribed 3.55 times on Tuesday, and 1.18 times on the first day of bidding on Monday, led by demand from retail investors.
The SME IPO, a fresh issue of 32.51 lakh shares, aimed to raise Rs 24.06 crores. The price band was fixed between Rs 70 and Rs 74 per share.
Retail investors were required to apply for a minimum of 1,600 shares, which translated to an investment of Rs 1,18,400. High-net-worth individuals needed to apply for a minimum of 3,200 shares, amounting to Rs 2,36,800.
Ahead of the public offering, Share Samadhan Limited successfully raised Rs 6.83 crore from anchor investors, as per Chittorgarh.
Here is Share Samadhan IPO subscription breakdown:
Qualified institutional buyers: 2.66 times.
Non-institutional investors: 22.44 times.
Retail investors: 18.04 times.
The allotment for Share Samadhan IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 12.
How To Check Share Samadhan IPO Allotment Status On Skyline Financial Services
Visit the official website of Skyline Financial Services here
Select 'Share Samadhan Limited' from the list of companies on the check applicant status page.
Enter the required information, which could be either the Application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN.
Click on the 'Search' button.
The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How To Check Share Samadhan IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Visit the official BSE website at: www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select 'Equity' as the issue type.
Choose 'Share Samadhan Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the captcha.
Click the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
Share Samadhan IPO Listing Date
The shares of Share Samadhan Limited are set to be listed on BSE SME on Monday, September 16.
Share Samadhan IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Monday, September 9
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 11
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, September 12
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, September 13
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, September 13
Listing Date: Monday, September 16
About Share Samadhan Limited
Share Samadhan Limited, established in 2011, helps clients recover and protect their investments. The company has three main services: Investment Retrieval through Share Samadhan Limited, which helps resolve issues with financial assets like shares, mutual funds, and bank accounts; Wealth Protection through Wealth Samadhan Pvt Limited, offering a digital Wealth Samadhan Card to safeguard investment data; and Litigation Funding through Nyaya Mitra Limited, providing financial solutions for legal cases. As of August 2024, the company had 48 employees.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.