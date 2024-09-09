Share Samadhan IPO Opens For Subscription — Check Price Band And Other Key IPO Details
The initial public offering of Share Samadhan Ltd. opened for bidding on Monday. The IPO, which is a fresh issue of 32.51 lakh shares, aims to raise Rs 24.06 crores.
Share Samadhan IPO Details
The IPO will be available for subscription from September 9 to September 11. The price band for the shares is set between Rs 70 and Rs 74 per share. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of 1,600 shares, which translates to an investment of Rs 1,18,400. High-net-worth individuals need to apply for a minimum of 3,200 shares, amounting to Rs 2,36,800. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 12.
The issue is managed by Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. as the book-running lead manager, with Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. as the registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers will act as the market maker for the IPO.
The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date scheduled for September 16, 2024.
Ahead of the public offering, Share Samadhan Limited successfully raised Rs 6.83 crore from anchor investors, as per Chittorgarh. The anchor bid date was September 6 indicating strong institutional interest and confidence in the company’s IPO.
About Share Samadhan
Share Samadhan Ltd., formerly known as Tiger Island Hospitality Private Ltd., was established in 2011. The company provides a range of services designed to help clients recover and protect their financial assets.
Its core business lines include offering advisory services to resolve issues and unlock value from various financial assets, including equities, preference shares, mutual funds, debentures, bonds, insurance, provident funds, deposits, bank accounts, debt, and other asset classes.
Share Samadhan IPO: Use of Funds And Objectives
The funds raised from the IPO will be allocated for investment in technology, and enhancing technological infrastructure to improve service delivery and operational efficiency.
Funds will also be allocated towards unidentified acquisitions, pursuing potential acquisition opportunities both within India and abroad.
The funds raised from the IPO will also be utilised to support the company's ongoing operational needs, cover various corporate expenses, and meet the costs associated with the IPO process.
Financial Performance
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the company's revenue surged by 198% for the period ended February 29, 2024. Additionally, restated profit after tax for the same period stood at 40.84% of the total income.
Disclaimer: Potential investors are advised to review the IPO prospectus and consult with financial advisors to understand the risks and rewards associated with investing in Share Samadhan.