Share Samadhan IPO Opens For Subscription — Check Price Band And Other Key IPO Details

The IPO will be available for subscription from September 9 to September 11. The price band for the shares is set between Rs 70 and Rs 74 per share. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of 1,600 shares, which translates to an investment of Rs 1,18,400. High-net-worth individuals need to apply for a minimum of 3,200 shares, amounting to Rs 2,36,800. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 12.

The issue is managed by Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. as the book-running lead manager, with Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. as the registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers will act as the market maker for the IPO.

The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date scheduled for September 16, 2024.

Ahead of the public offering, Share Samadhan Limited successfully raised Rs 6.83 crore from anchor investors, as per Chittorgarh. The anchor bid date was September 6 indicating strong institutional interest and confidence in the company’s IPO.