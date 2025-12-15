Wakefit Innovations Debuts Flat On Dalal Street

Wakefit is a D2C (direct-to-consumer) home and sleep solutions brand. It sells mattresses, furniture and decor.

The company's IPO was a book build issue of Rs 1,288.89 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares worth Rs 377.18 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.68 crore shares amounting to Rs 911.71 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 185 and Rs 195 per share while the subscription window was open from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, with the allotment finalised on Dec. 11.

Axis Capital Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.

Wakefit Innovations will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure, marketing and advertising, and for general corporate purposes.