Share Price Of Wakefit Innovations In Focus Today; Does GMP Hint At Flat Listing?

The Wakefit Innovations IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,288.89 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares worth Rs 377.18 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.68 crore shares amounting to Rs 911.71 crore.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors needed to bid for a single lot size of 76 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,820. Small Non-Institutional Investors needed to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,07,480. Big Non-Institutional Investors could participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It led to an investment of Rs 10,07,760.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 185 and Rs 195 per share.

The subscription window was open from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, with the allotment finalised on Dec. 11.

Wakefit Innovations transferred shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Dec. 12 and refunds for non-allottees was done on the same day.

The shares of Wakefit Innovations are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 15.

Axis Capital Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.