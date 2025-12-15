Share Price Of Wakefit Innovations In Focus Today; Does GMP Hint At Flat Listing?
Wakefit Innovations IPO Listing: Current GMP indicates a potential gain of around 2% when the stock debuts on Dec. 15.
The initial public offering (IPO) of sleep solutions provider Wakefit Innovations ended on Dec. 10. The IPO was oversubscribed 2.52 times and received bids for 9,16,72,720 shares against 3,63,53,276 offered.
Here’s a look at what the grey market premium (GMP) for this IPO indicates about the expected listing price of Wakefit.
Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Wakefit Innovations IPO stood at Rs 4 on Dec. 15. This indicates a listing price of Rs 199 apiece at a premium of 2.05% on the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Wakefit Innovations IPO: Key Details
The Wakefit Innovations IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,288.89 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares worth Rs 377.18 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.68 crore shares amounting to Rs 911.71 crore.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors needed to bid for a single lot size of 76 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,820. Small Non-Institutional Investors needed to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,07,480. Big Non-Institutional Investors could participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It led to an investment of Rs 10,07,760.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 185 and Rs 195 per share.
The subscription window was open from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, with the allotment finalised on Dec. 11.
Wakefit Innovations transferred shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Dec. 12 and refunds for non-allottees was done on the same day.
The shares of Wakefit Innovations are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 15.
Axis Capital Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.
Use Of Proceeds
Wakefit Innovations will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure, marketing and advertising, and for general corporate purposes.
About Wakefit Innovations
It is a D2C (direct-to-consumer) home and sleep solutions brand. It sells mattresses, furniture and decor.
Financials
Wakefit Innovations reported a loss of Rs 35 crore in FY25, compared to a loss of Rs 15 crore in FY24. Total income rose 28% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,305.4 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,017.3 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.