Share Price Of Solarworld Energy Solutions In Focus Today; Check Latest GMP Ahead Of Listing

Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions will be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 30. The allotment of shares was completed on September 26, while the subscription window was open from September 23 to September 25.

The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 65.01 times. It received bids for 52,60,95,906 shares against 80,93,092 offered.

Ahead of its listing on Tuesday, the unlisted shares of the company have been in news after the latest grey market premium suggested a positive listing for the Delhi-based solar energy solutions provider. Here's all the latest news surrounding the listing of Solarworld Energy Solutions' IPO.