Share Price Of Seshaasai Technologies In Spotlight Today; Check Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut

Shares of Seshaasai Technologies will be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 30. The allotment of shares was completed on September 26, while the subscription window was open from September 23 to September 25.

The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 68.13 times. It received bids for 93,79,90,515 shares against 1,37,67,095 offered.

Amid the buzz, the unlisted shares of Seshaasai Technologies have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting potential listing gains for investors who were allotted shares of the Mumbai-based payment solutions provider. Here's all the latest news surrounding the listing of Seshaasai Technologies IPO.