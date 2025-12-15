⁠Share Price Of Corona Remedies In Focus Today: GMP Hints At Over 32% Listing Gain

Corona Remedies Ltd.’s initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, Dec. 15. The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company develops, manufactures and markets products across several therapeutic segments, including women’s health, cardiology, pain management and urology.

The IPO was open for subscription from Dec. 8 to 10, drawing strong investor demand. Data from the BSE showed bids for 62.65 crore shares against an offer size of 45.72 lakh shares, translating into an overall subscription of 137 times on the final day.

Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium for the Corona Remedies IPO has drawn attention, indicating heightened investor interest and expectations around the stock’s listing price.