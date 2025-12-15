Share Price Of Corona Remedies In Focus Today: GMP Hints At Over 32% Listing Gain
Corona Remedies IPO Listing: The grey market premium for the IPO has increased by over 30% since its launch on Dec. 8.
Corona Remedies Ltd.’s initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, Dec. 15. The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company develops, manufactures and markets products across several therapeutic segments, including women’s health, cardiology, pain management and urology.
The IPO was open for subscription from Dec. 8 to 10, drawing strong investor demand. Data from the BSE showed bids for 62.65 crore shares against an offer size of 45.72 lakh shares, translating into an overall subscription of 137 times on the final day.
Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium for the Corona Remedies IPO has drawn attention, indicating heightened investor interest and expectations around the stock’s listing price.
Corona Remedies IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the last grey market premium (GMP) for the Corona Remedies IPO stood at Rs 342.5 on Dec. 15. With the IPO’s price band at Rs 1,062, the stock’s estimated listing price is pegged at Rs 1,404.5 (cap price plus the latest GMP), implying an expected gain of 32.25% per share.
This is the highest GMP recorded for the IPO since it opened for subscription on Dec. 8.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Corona Remedies IPO Key Details
The Corona Remedies IPO, a book-built issue of Rs 655.37 crore, comprised entirely an offer-for-sale of 62 lakh shares.
Following the closure of the bidding window on Dec. 10, the allotment of shares was completed on Dec. 11. The refunds were processed the next day, Dec. 12. On the same day, the allotted shares were credited to investors’ demat accounts.
JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar.
Corona Remedies Ltd. Business And Financials
Corona Remedies Ltd., incorporated in August 2004, offers a portfolio of 71 brands as of June 30, 2025. Its products span therapeutic areas including women’s healthcare, cardio-diabetes, pain management, urology and multispecialty pharmaceuticals, covering vitamins, minerals, nutrition, gastrointestinal and respiratory segments. The company operates two manufacturing facilities, both based in Gujarat.
Use Of Proceeds
Since this is an offer-for-sale (OFS), the company will not receive any funds from the IPO; the proceeds will go entirely to the selling shareholders.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.