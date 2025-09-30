Share Price Of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers In Focus Today; Check Latest GMP Ahead Of Listing

Shares of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers will be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 30. The allotment of shares was completed on September 26, while the subscription window was open from September 23 to September 25.

The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 20.66 times. It received bids for 27,60,82,128 shares against 1,33,63,342 offered.

Ahead of its listing on Tuesday, the unlisted shares of the company have been in the news after the latest grey market premium suggested a positive listing for the Mumbai-based full-service broking company. Here's all the latest news surrounding the listing of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO.