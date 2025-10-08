Share Price Of Advance Agrolife In Focus Today; Latest GMP Indicates Positive Listing Gain

Shares of Advance Agrolife will be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 8. The allotment of shares was completed on October 6, while the subscription window was open from September 30 to October 3.

The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 56.85 times on the last day of the share sale on Friday, helped by strong participation from Non-institutional buyers.

The Rs 192.86-crore IPO received bids for 76,80,36,900 shares against 1,35,09,004 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

Ahead of its listing on Wednesday, there is also a buzz around the grey market premium of the IPO. The unlisted shares of Advance Agrolife were trading at a premium in the private market, indicating a potential gain of up to 12% when the shares debut on the market today.

Here's all the latest news surrounding the listing of Advance Agrolife IPO.