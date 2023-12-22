Shanti Spintex IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status

Gujarat-based Shanti Spintex, which manufactures denim fabrics, concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription on December 21. The IPO, which opened on December 19, was subscribed 27.38 times. Institutional, non-institutional and retail investors subscribed 14.34 times, 57.28 times, and 22.01 times, respectively.

The IPO, with a total issue size of Rs 31.25 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 26.88 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 17.76 lakh shares.