Shanti Spintex IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status
Shanti Spintex's recent IPO, which closed on December 21, saw strong investor interest, with the subscription reaching 27.38 times, indicating high demand for the textile company's shares.
Gujarat-based Shanti Spintex, which manufactures denim fabrics, concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription on December 21. The IPO, which opened on December 19, was subscribed 27.38 times. Institutional, non-institutional and retail investors subscribed 14.34 times, 57.28 times, and 22.01 times, respectively.
The IPO, with a total issue size of Rs 31.25 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 26.88 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 17.76 lakh shares.
Shanti Spintex IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares is expected to be announced on Friday, December 22.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Shanti Spintex IPO Listing Date
The shares of Shanti Spintex Limited are set to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 27.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Investors can check the allotment status on the official website of the registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited.
How to check Shanti Spintex IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Shanti Spintex Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Shanti Spintex IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 19
IPO Close Date: December 21
Basis of Allotment: December 22
Initiation of Refunds: December 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 26
Listing Date: December 27
Shanti Spintex IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: Rs 31.25 crore
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: Rs 18.82 crore
Shares for Fresh Issue: 2,688,000 shares
Offer for Sale Size: Rs 12.43 crore
Shares for Offer for Sale: 1,776,000 shares
Price Band: Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share
Lot Size: 2,000 shares
About Shanti Spintex Limited
Established in 2010, the company makes and sells denim fabrics. They create different types of denims, like power stretch spandex denim, knit denim, lightweight denim, rigid denim, overdyed denim, and flat-finished 3/1 denim. These fabrics come in various colors and weights, ranging from light to heavy, and different widths. The company also produces gray fabrics in various weaves. Their manufacturing facility, located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is spread across a sprawling 8,660 square metres. The company has 96 airjet weaving machines with a capacity to produce 1,92,72,000 metres.