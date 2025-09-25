Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Premium Signal On Final Day Of Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Seshaasai Technologies Ltd., which opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 23, will conclude its subscription process today, on September 25.

The IPO, which was fully subscribed on the first day, was booked over 3 times on the second day of bidding.

Amid the buzz, the unlisted shares of Seshaasai Technologies have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting potential listing gains for investors.

As the Day 3 subscription gets underway, the GMP for Seshaasai Technologies Limited remains in focus on the final day of bidding.